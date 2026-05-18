The Haryana Cabinet on Monday (May 18) approved the rules for grant of aggregator licences, under which all vehicles inducted in the fleet of aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in NCR areas will mandatorily be CNG, electric vehicles (EVs), battery-operated vehicles (BOV) or based on any other cleaner fuel.

According to news agency PTI, only CNG or Electric 3-wheeler auto-rickshaws will be allowed to be additionally inducted into existing fleets in the National Capital Region.

The Haryana Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved the rules for grant of aggregator licences under the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, in line with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

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CAQM’s directive

In June last year, the CAQM had directed that no new petrol or diesel-powered vehicles will be allowed to be added to the fleets of cab aggregators, delivery companies and e-commerce firms operating in Delhi-NCR from January 1, 2026.

The decision has been taken to promote clean mobility, curb vehicular pollution and improve air quality in NCR districts of the state, as per an official statement.

“Under the amended rules, all vehicles inducted in the fleet of aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in NCR areas from January 1, 2026 onwards will mandatorily be CNG, Electric Vehicles (EV), Battery Operated Vehicles (BOV) or based on any other cleaner fuel,” it said.

Substitution of Rule 86A of the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993

The Cabinet also approved substitution of Rule 86A of the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993 to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for app-based passenger aggregators and delivery service providers operating in the state.

The new provisions include onboarding norms for drivers and vehicles, passenger safety measures, mandatory licensing for aggregators and delivery service providers, grievance redressal mechanisms, induction and refresher training programmes, insurance coverage for drivers and passengers, cyber security compliance for apps and regulation of fares.

As per PTI, aggregators and delivery service providers will be required to ensure minimum insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for passengers, health insurance of at least Rs 5 lakh for drivers and term insurance of minimum Rs 10 lakh for onboarded drivers.

The rules also mandate installation of vehicle location tracking devices, panic buttons, first-aid kits and fire extinguishers in applicable vehicles. Aggregators will also be required to establish 24×7 control rooms and call centres for passenger assistance and grievance redressal.

VAHAN and SARATHI portals play a major role

In a bid to strengthen transparency and accountability, the rules provide for digital authentication of vehicle and driver details through the VAHAN and SARATHI portals.

Aggregators and delivery service providers will also be required to maintain detailed digital records of onboarded drivers and vehicles.

The Cabinet was informed that the registration and licensing process for aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities will be carried out through the designated portal, cleanmobility.haryanatransport.gov.in.

The new framework also includes provisions regarding driver welfare, fare sharing, safety standards, inclusion of ‘Divyangjan’-friendly vehicles and gradual transition towards electric mobility.

Meanwhile, ahead of the cabinet meeting, Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij said that a proposal has been sent to the government to provide 100 per cent tax exemption on electric vehicles in Haryana.

“The proposal has been sent to provide 100 per cent tax exemption on electric vehicles in Haryana on the lines of Chandigarh and Delhi, with the objective of encouraging people to purchase electric vehicles,” PTI quoted Vij as saying.

Currently, Haryana offers a 20% concession on EV registration fees. He said if tax relief is provided on EVs, public inclination towards electric vehicles will increase rapidly. Vij also said the state government is going to purchase 500 electric buses.