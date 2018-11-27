Haryana man crashes speeding SUV into barricade, thrashes two policemen with baseball bat

Police officials overseeing the case claim that the SUV driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. (Representational image: PTI)

A resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar district was arrested on November 26 after he crashed his speeding Scorpio car into a police barricade in Pataudi and beat up two policemen who were on routine duty with a baseball bat. The policemen have been admitted to the Medanta hospital for treatment after they sustained serious injuries. The speeding SUV not rammed into the police barricade and also hit an electricity pole in its way.

Police officials overseeing the case claim that the SUV driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. They further said that the man wanted to drive right to the police barricade in order to escape, Hindustan Times reported,

The incident took place at around 8.15 PM on Monday, when the accused was heading towards Jat Shahpur village. On his way, he accidentally rammed into an electricity pole at a very high speed. Seeing the situation, special police officer (SPO) Mukesh Kumar, SPO Kanwar Singh and constable Rakesh Kumar rushed to the car to offer help. The policemen were stationed at a barricade in village Mandpura, Haley Mandi on routine duty.

Seeing them approach the car, the man in a bid to escape drove towards them and crashed into the police barricade. As per Rakesh Kumar’s FIR, the two policemen fell on the road in order to save themselves from the speeding car. He added that as soon as SPO Singh approached the driver, the accused came charging towards them with a baseball bat and landed a heavy blow on the SPO’s head. A friend of the accused who was following him in another car then hit the police officials several times before both drove away. The accomplice in the second car is still at large.

The policemen were able to arrest the accused as they were able to note down his car’s registration number and identified him as Hari Om. A case has been filed against the man at the Pataudi police station under Indian Penal code’s sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 427 (mischief causing damage).