Haryana: Man assaulted, finger bitten off over honking in Gurugram

Three men were booked after a Gurugram resident alleged that he was assaulted by them and one of them had bit off his finger following an argument over honking. Police said that the victim is identified as 47-year-old Indrajit Yadav, a resident of Wazirabad village and the incident took place at around 10.30 PM on Sunday.

Police said that they received a report from a private hospital regarding a fight and injuries sustained by Yadav during the brawl. The next day, police visited the hospital and obtained Yadav’s statement and medicolegal case report.

According to Yadav’s complaint, he was returning on Sunday night when he spotted one Pawan Kumar’s car parked in the middle of a street. He said he was honking to request him to move the car, but Pawan had reversed his car intentionally and rammed into his scooter, which caused him to lose his balance.

Pawan Kumar, who is also a resident of Wazirabad village, allegedly stepped outside the car and began abusing Yadav.

“He then started physically assaulting me. In the midst of this, Kumar’s father Ishwar Singh arrived and he too joined the assault. In the heat of the moment, Kumar’s son Navin brought kerosene oil and poured it on me. They threatened to set me on fire. I tried to escape, and the people from the neighbourhood gathered. Before they could carry out their threats, Ishwar Singh took the little finger of my left hand in his mouth and bit it. A part of my finger was completely severed,” Yadav further said in his complaint.

Later, locals intervened and sent Yadav to hospital.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 53 police station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).