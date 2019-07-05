Haryana makes sit-ups mandatory for school students, calls it ‘super brain yoga’ for sharp mind

The move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constant efforts to promote Yoga. (AP Photo)

Doing sit-ups with hands on the ears will no longer be a form of punishment in Haryana. Making sit-ups mandatory for school students in all government schools across the state, the Haryana School Education Board said that the exercise would act as ‘super yoga for the brain’. Students of schools under the board’s pilot project aross the state will have to perform 14 sit-ups during the morning assembly.

“Students will do sit-ups with hands on their ears during the morning assembly. This will sharpen their brain and help in retainment of the memory,” Education Board Secretary Rajeev Kumar told news agency ANI. The first school where the project would be implemented on a pilot basis is Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan School in Bhiwani district.

Haryana: Under State School Education Board Pilot Project, Govt School in Bhiwani makes sit-ups mandatory for students. Rajeev Kr, Education Board Secy, says, “It's super brain yoga. It's scientifically proven that it increases brain efficiency. We're starting this from tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/Rk3r4e7XUi — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

Schools are currently closed for the yearly summer vacations and will reopen on Monday. In the next few days, the super brain yoga would be inducted in the morning activities of all schools.

Kumar said that the exercise wouldn’t be levied as a punishment. “It is super brain yoga. It has been scientifically proven that it increases brain efficiency,” Kumar said.

The move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constant efforts to promote Yoga. A number of schools and colleges have made Yoga a part of their curriculum. In March, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had included yoga as a subject in their curriculum for classes 8, 9 and 10. CBSE’s circular said that yoga would help students have a healthy mind and a healthy body.

Premier educational institutes like Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) are now offering certified courses in yoga.

The United Nations had declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in December 2015. Celebrations were held across the world this year. PM Modi headlined the event in Ranchi, where around 30,000 people took part in the celebrations. At the event, Modi advocated for making yoga a part of our daily live. “yoga should be an integral part of our lives as it goes hand-in-hand with wellness,” he said.