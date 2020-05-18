Lockdown 4.0: Haryana makes testing mandatory, Anil Vij says negative diagnosis must to enter state

Haryana: Anil Vij said that only those testing negative for coronavirus will be allowed to enter the state.

Haryana lockdown update: Even as the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued revised guidelines for Lockdown 4.0, Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij said that those entering the state will have to test for the virus and only those who test negative will be allowed to cross into Haryana.

“It will be mandatory for anybody entering Haryana to first go through a coronavirus test. A person will only be allowed to enter Haryana, if he/she tests negative for the coronavirus,” he said.

Earlier, the Haryana government had sealed its border with Delhi as it had blamed relaxations in allowing people to enter the state from the national capital. Vij had said those living in the state but working in Delhi should make temporary arrangements in the national capital to avoid becoming a carrier of the virus.

Vij said that screening will be done at borders using rapid testing kits. While guidelines for the procedure are yet to be out, teams for rapid testing and thermal screening have already been deployed at all borders.

Haryana is also firming up special guidelines for those living in the state but working in Delhi, he said.

The minister reiterated that maximum cases in the state are reported from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat bordering Delhi.

“In Haryana, more than 70% of the Covid-19 cases are from four districts adjoining Delhi. It would be compulsory for any person entering Haryana from Delhi to have a negative report,” he said.

“Even for e-passes, the applicants will have to produce their negative report of coronavirus test,” Vij added.

The total count of coronavirus cases in Haryana has mounted to 910. Fourteen have died. The maximum of six patients have died in Faridabad, three in Panipat, two in Ambala and one each in Sonipat, Karnal and Rohtak.