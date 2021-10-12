Haryana lifts 54-year-old ban on govt officials from joining RSS, Jamaat-e-Islami; Congress slams Khattar govt

Attacking the government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who has been an RSS pracharak, Surjewala further asked "are they running a government or a BJP-RSS Pathshala".

The Haryana government on Monday lifted a 54-year-old ban that forbid its employees from joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Jamaat-e-Islami. All department heads have been informed by the government regarding lifting of the ban that was put in place by his predecessors in 1967.

Back in 1967, the then chief secretary had issued instructions stating that the government has held the activities of organisations such as the RSS and the Jamaat-e-Islami to be of such a nature that participation in them by the government employees would attract disciplinary action under service rules.

“With the coming into effect of the Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees’ Conduct) Rules, 2016, government instructions dated 2.4.1980 and dated 11.1.1967 are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect as they are no longer relevant,” the general administration department said in an order issued on Monday.

With the Monday decision, now Haryana government employees can take part in RSS activities.

The order prompted strong reaction from the Congress party. “Now, Haryana employees are free to take part in activities of the Sangh (RSS),” Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted, tagging the order issued by the general administration department.

In April 1980, instructions issued by the then general administration department of the Haryana’s chief secretary’s office restrained the state government employees from any association with RSS activities.

Before that in January 1967, the political and services branch of the chief secretary’s office in Haryana had issued an instruction saying that participation in RSS activities by government employees would invite action under the service rules.

The Monday communications nullified these two orders. Khattar became the chief minister in 2014 when the BJP, for the first time, formed a government of its own strength in Haryana. The instructions restraining government employees from taking part in RSS activities had remained in force until now.