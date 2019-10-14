Haryana Assembly election 2019: BJP promises 95 per cent jobs for locals in poll manifesto

The BJP has named its Haryana election manifesto ‘Mhare Sapno Ka Haryana’. (Photo/Twitter/@BJP4Haryana)

BJP Haryana manifesto highlights: The Bharatiya Janata Party has promised to reserve a total of 95 per cent jobs for the locals if it is voted to power in the Haryana elections. The promise forms part of the BJP election manifesto released ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections 2019 on Sunday.

The manifesto, which the party has named – ‘Mhare Sapno Ka Haryana’ – said that the BJP government will dole out special benefits to those industries who provide more than 95 per cent employment to local people.

The party has also promised in its election document that it will provide ‘guarantee free’ loan to youths seeking higher, vocational education. The party has also promised to provide skill training with an outlay of Rs 500 crore to 25 lakh youths.

Although the BJP has stayed away from announcing any farm loan waiver scheme, it has promised several freebies for farmers of Haryana if voted back to power. The party plans to double farmers’ income by 2022. Free crop loan of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers is another promise through which the BJP is hoping to win the trust of farmers in the upcoming elections.

Unlike the saffron party, the Congress has promised that it will waive off loans of farmers if voted to power in Haryana. The Congress had promised similar schemes waiver schemes in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, however, the party is now facing a lot of flak over its alleged failure to keep the promises made.

While the opposition BJP has been targeting the Congress repeatedly over the issue, it is the criticism from within the organisation that has left it red-faced. Jyotiraditya Scindia has questioned the Kamal Nath government’s commitment over farm loan waiver scheme on a number of occasions in the recent past pointing towards clear fissures amid the party.