Revolt in JJP: Vice president of BJP’s Haryana ally quits post, slams Dushyant Chautala

Jannayak Janata Party leader and deputy Haryana CM Dushyant Chautala (File Photo)

Revolt in Dushyant Chautala’s JJP: The Bharatiya Janata Party’ Haryana ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is facing a revolt with a senior leader resigning from the top post of the party. MLA Ram Kumar Gautam quit as JJP’s vice president after publically slamming Dushyant Chautala over his handling of party affairs. Gautam, 73, said Chautala should not forget that he became the deputy chief minister with the support of party MLAs.

“Nothing is going right in the party. I am upset with the way it is functioning and I have resigned as party’s vice president. Moreover, I was made all India vice president in the party even though the party has influence in a limited pocket in Haryana,” news agency PTI quoted Gautam, as saying.

Though Gautam said he has no grudge of not being given any ministerial berth in the Manoharlal Khattar Cabinet, he took a veiled dig at Dushyant Chautala for keeping as many as 11 departments with him. The disgruntled JJP leader said that only one party MLA has been made minister with “insignificant” portfolios.

Also Read: ‘Did I seek votes for them?’ Dushyant Chautala questions Congress amid criticism over JJP extending support to BJP

Gautam, who defeated BJP’s heavyweight Captain Abhimanyu in the October assembly elections, went on to claim that he contested the poll on JJP ticket only after Dushyant and his father Ajay Chautala made a request to him. “I was not even an aspirant for JJP ticket. But Dushyant and his father Ajay Chautala were keen that I should join them. They knew I was the only one who can defeat sitting BJP MLA Capt Abhimanyu,” Gautam said.

Meanwhile, Dushyant Chautala said he has no information about Gautam quitting the party post and said he would find out the exact reason behind the party leader’s decision.

“I have just learnt about the matter through the media. We will find out the specific reason why he has resigned,” Chautala told reporters in Faridabad.

The JJP, which won 10 seats in Haryana Assembly elections, joined hands with the BJP, which won 40 seats in the 90-member state Assembly, to form goverment in the state. Chautala was criticised for his decision to enter into an alliance with the BJP, a party he had slammed repeatedly during election campaigning.