Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij admitted to Chandigarh’s PGIMER as his oxygen levels drop

Haryana’s Home and Health Minister Anil Vij was on Sunday admitted to the PGIMER here as his oxygen levels dropped.

The 68-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had earlier on health grounds expressed inability to attend the state Assembly’s monsoon session, which began here on Friday.

Vij was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Sunday evening.

Hospital sources said Vij is under the supervision of doctors led by a pulmonary and respiratory medicine specialist.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar enquired about the health of State Minister Anil Vij who was admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh after his oxygen level dipped, earlier today pic.twitter.com/TKy3VTXcn2 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021



“They are conducting tests to ascertain why oxygen levels are dropping,” Vij told PTI over the phone.

“PGIMER Director Jagat Ram was also here a short while ago. All doctors of this premier institute are taking good care of me,” said Vij.

Vij had last week gone to Rohtak to attend the cremation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s younger brother.

He suspects that high altitude during the chopper ride could be the cause behind the drop in his oxygen levels.

“My oxygen saturation level has been fluctuating since then,” said Vij.

When asked if doctors earlier cautioned him regarding high altitude as he had contracted Covid, Vij said he would have taken care had he known about it.

However, Vij added, “Don’t worry, I will come out of this hospital fully recovered.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also visited the PGIMER to enquire about his health.

Earlier in the day, Haryana BJP president O P Dhankar met Vij at the minister’s Ambala residence and enquired about his well-being.

Vij had last year contracted Covid and was hospitalised for nearly a month.

On November 20, 2020, Vij had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase 3 trials for anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin. He was administered the dose at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.