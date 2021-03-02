  • MORE MARKET STATS

Haryana Guv nod to Bill providing 75% quota to state people in pvt sector jobs

March 2, 2021 6:13 PM

"The Haryana Governor today gave his assent to the Bill entailing 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state. The government will notify it soon," the CM told reporters at a press conference here.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 provides quota for local people in private sector jobs that offer a salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month.

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya has given assent to the Bill providing 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Tuesday. The Haryana Assembly had late last year passed the Bill, a key poll promise made by the ruling alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party.

The quota will initially apply for 10 years, according to the Bill.

Apart from tackling unemployment among local people, the state government said the law will discourage the influx of migrants seeking low-paid jobs, which has a significant impact on local infrastructure and leads to the proliferation of slums.

The Bill covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms in the state. It provides for training to eligible local candidates when qualified people are not available.

It defines local candidates as those domiciled in the state. For the domicile status, a person should be born in Haryana or have lived there for at least 15 years.

Giving 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs was a key poll promise by Dushyant Chautala’s JJP, which is the BJP’s coalition partner in the state.

Chautala described the assent given by the Governor as “happiest moment for the youth of Haryana.”
“The rules on this new law will be framed soon and published,” he said at Faridabad.

