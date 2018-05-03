Haryana govt to set up ‘gaushalas’ in all jails, announces CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Under this policy, the government would provide Rs 5 lakh to those gram panchayats which would set up the ‘gaushalas’ over one acre land having capacity to shelter 100 cows. (IE)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the state government would set up ‘gaushalas’ in all the prisons. He laid the foundation stone of first ‘gaushala’ in the jail of the state in Karnal. The chief minister said that the estray animals would be provided shelters and prisoners would be able to earn ‘punya’ (moral deed) by giving their services in these ‘gaushalas’. This service would also help in transforming the minds and hearts of these prisoners, he added. On this occasion, Jail Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said that the government has formulated a policy for setting up ‘gaushalas’ in the state.

Under this policy, the government would provide Rs 5 lakh to those gram panchayats which would set up the ‘gaushalas’ over one acre land having capacity to shelter 100 cows. The ‘gaushala’ in the Karnal jail is being established on three acre land and it would house 300 cows, he said.