Haryana government to double monthly honorarium of Lambardars to Rs 3,000

The Haryana government on Monday decided to double the monthly honorarium given to ‘Lambardars’ (tax collectors) from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000. The state cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, approved the proposal of enhancement of the honorarium of tax collectors in the villages, according to an official release.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of providing mobile phones to them, it stated.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the policy for allotment of government land for social/religious/charitable/community purposes to the charitable trusts/private institutions.

The policy has been framed to provide land of any government department for social, religious, charitable trusts or institutions for the construction of worship places, dharamshalas and community centres.

READ ALSO | Doors of NDA permanently closed for TDP: Amit Shah

The government department concerned will consider allotment of land only at places where the land is available and can be spared for the purpose after meeting the requirements of the government in the first instance.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to engage additional 4,500 Special Police Officers (SPOs) out of ex-servicemen of the Army and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) besides enhancing the honorarium of already working 5,500 SPOs to Rs 18,000 from Rs 14,000 per month, the release stated.

At present, 5,500 SPOs are already working in the state police on monthly remuneration of Rs 14,000. The decision to enhance their honorarium will put a burden of Rs 21.60 crore on state exchequer.

Meanwhile, the budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence on February 20.