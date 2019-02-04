Haryana government to double monthly honorarium of Lambardars to Rs 3,000

By: | Updated: February 4, 2019 11:37 PM

The policy has been framed to provide land of any government department for social, religious, charitable trusts or institutions for the construction of worship places, dharamshalas and community centres.

The Haryana government on Monday decided to double the monthly honorarium given to ‘Lambardars’ (tax collectors) from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000. The state cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, approved the proposal of enhancement of the honorarium of tax collectors in the villages, according to an official release.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of providing mobile phones to them, it stated.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the policy for allotment of government land for social/religious/charitable/community purposes to the charitable trusts/private institutions.

The policy has been framed to provide land of any government department for social, religious, charitable trusts or institutions for the construction of worship places, dharamshalas and community centres.

READ ALSO | Doors of NDA permanently closed for TDP: Amit Shah

The government department concerned will consider allotment of land only at places where the land is available and can be spared for the purpose after meeting the requirements of the government in the first instance.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to engage additional 4,500 Special Police Officers (SPOs) out of ex-servicemen of the Army and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) besides enhancing the honorarium of already working 5,500 SPOs to Rs 18,000 from Rs 14,000 per month, the release stated.

At present, 5,500 SPOs are already working in the state police on monthly remuneration of Rs 14,000. The decision to enhance their honorarium will put a burden of Rs 21.60 crore on state exchequer.

Meanwhile, the budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence on February 20.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Haryana government to double monthly honorarium of Lambardars to Rs 3,000
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition