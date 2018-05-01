Haryana govt preparing list of consumers who did not pay electricity bills, confirms CM Khattar

Khattar directed the officials to get the panchayati land levelled. (PTI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government is preparing a list of electricity consumers who have not paid their bills.

Addressing a gram sabha in this district last night under the “Ek Raat Gramino Ke Saath” programme organised as part of the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, he said after preparing the list of defaulters, the reason being it would be ascertained, electricity metres would be examined and corrective measures taken.

At the event, the chief minister promised an assistance of Rs 18 lakh for setting up a community centre in Salaru the village and Rs 20 lakh for setting up a water tank to meet water shortage.

Khattar directed the officials to get the panchayati land levelled and make adequate arrangements for supply of water, electricity and other facilities in the 100-square-yard plots in the village, he said, adding as many as 401 gyms would be inaugurated in the state on May 5.

Interacting with the villagers about eight different schemes launched under the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, the chief minister exhorted them to take maximum benefit of these schemes.

These schemes include Saubhagya Yojana, Ujala Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Sadak Durghatna Bima Yojana, Mission Indradhanush, Jan Dhan Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He said under the Ujala Yojana, 1.5 crore LED bulbs had been installed in the state against the target of one crore.

Asking the villagers to use LED bulbs in their houses instead of the normal bulbs to conserve electricity, Khattar also issued directions for giving gas connections to the BPL families under the Ujjwala Scheme at the earliest.