Haryana govt launches online portal for disbursal of departmental funds (File photo)

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu Singh Sindhu today launched an online portal for releasing grant-in-aid to government departments.

Abhimanyu launched the portal and then made the first transaction using the electronic system. He released Rs 84.58 crore to the health department under the National Health Mission.

He handed over the receipt of the transaction to Additional Chief Secretary, Health, R R Jowel and Mission Director Amneet P Kumar, said an official press release.

Abhimanyu recalled that Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier praised the Haryana government for its finance management and that today the department had begun a fresh chapter.

The online system will make the entire budgetary process more transparent and increase the working efficiency of finance department officials, the press release read.

The minister said in the future all government departments would maintain a single bank account for all their transactions.

He reiterated words from his 2018-19 budget speech, where he said it would be mandatory for all departments to keep government funds in a single account.