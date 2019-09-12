Haryana govt failed to tackle unemployment: Randeep Surjewala

Surjewala claimed that the unemployment situation was likely to go worse in the coming months due to the prevailing economic slowdown.

Kaithal MLA and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala here on Thursday alleged that the BJP government in Haryana had “miserably failed” in tackling the unemployment situation. Accusing the government of pursuing “wrong policies”, Surjewala in a statement said,” The problem has assumed such dangerous dimensions that the rate of unemployment in Haryana has reached 28.7 per cent, the highest in the country.”

He said a report released by the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE), an independent think tank, in August 2019 reflected the dismal picture of employment throughout the country with the rate of unemployment pegged at 8.37 per cent. “But the same report indicates that the problem of unemployment in Haryana is threefold,” he said, adding that the state government was still under the hangover of the success in the Lok Sabha elections. “It has conveniently turned a blind eye to this ever aggravating problem of unemployment,” he claimed.

Surjewala said in Punjab, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the rate of unemployment had been at 8.7 per cent, 13.6 per cent, 6.6 per cent and 12.3 per cent, respectively. “From these figures, it can be easily gauged as to what serious dimensions the problem of unemployment is assuming in Haryana,” he said.

Surjewala claimed that the unemployment situation was likely to go worse in the coming months due to the prevailing economic slowdown. But the state government, instead of taking any concrete steps to deal with this problem, had been adamant on not recognising it, the Congress MLA said.

Pointing towards the automobile sector, Surjewala said, “The production in Maruti and its ancillary units has drastically declined. Consequently, thousands of workers in Gurgaon and its adjoining villages have been rendered unemployed.” “long with this, reports of retrenchment in various companies located in Rewari, Manesar, Faridabad, Sonepat, Bahadurgarh, Ambala and Karnal are regularly received. This will add to the gravity of the situation,” he said.

The Congress leader said the report of the CMIE pertaining to the period from January 2019 – April 2019 indicated that 19.6 per cent of graduates and 29.4 per cent of matriculates and Class 12 passouts were unemployed in Haryana. Last month, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav too had attacked the BJP government in Haryana, saying the state had one of the highest unemployment rates in the country. Haryana was No.1 among the major states when it came to unemployment, Yadav had said at a press conference.