Haryana govt bans use of ‘Gorakh Dhanda’, says it hurts sentiments of Guru Gorakhnath’s followers

The Haryana government has banned in official communication the use of expression “Gorakh Dhanda”, generally used to describe unethical practices.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took the decision after the Gorakhnath community urged him to ban the use of the expression, saying that it hurts sentiments of followers of saint Gorakhnath.

“Using this word in any official language, speech, or in any context hurts sentiments of followers of Guru Gorakhnath. Use of this word in whatsoever context has been completely banned,” Khattar announced on Wednesday.