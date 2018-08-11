Haryana govt approves creation of 29 CID inspector posts

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given his approval to the proposal of Director General of Police B S Sandhu for these posts, an official statement said. (File photo)

The Haryana government has approved the creation of 29 posts of inspectors in the CID unit of the police to strengthen the intelligence system in the state.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given his approval to the proposal of Director General of Police B S Sandhu for these posts, an official statement said.

Khattar said his government was committed to ensure safety and security of the people and to strengthen the law and order and intelligence system in the state.

Khattar’s media advisor Rajiv Jain said a need was felt to increase the posts because of the growing population and also due to formation of police divisions in Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula and the newly-formed Charkhi Dadri district and Hansi police district.

The increased strength in the CID unit would help it to keep a better vigil on anti-social elements and their criminal activities, he said.

For better policing system in the state, 26 women police stations have been set up in the state, Jain added.