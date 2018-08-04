Haryana government to install over 1,000 CCTVs in Gurugram, spend Rs 65 cr to improve safety of people

Haryana government to install over 1,000 CCTVs in Gurugram

In a bid to improve the safety and security of common people in the cyber city, Gurugram administration has decided to install CCTV cameras. The administration has reportedly planned to install more than 1,000 cameras which will capture incidents related to crimes, violations of traffic etc. The CCTVs will also help police to book the violators of law and order. The project will be completed in phases. The first phase of a project is expected to complete within the next nine months. The first phase covers 600 km of an area under Gurgaon- Manesar stretch.

The project was announced during the first meeting of GMDA (Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority), chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday.

The city administration will install a total of 1, 926 CCTV cameras at 358 points across the cyber city. All the CCTV will be connected to a central command control centre. Apart from these, around 60,000 CCTVs installed at government offices, private organisations, shopping malls will also be connected with the central command control centre.

“CCTV, connected through fibre cables to a central command control centre, will be installed across Gurgaon and Manesar. There will be around 60,000 cameras which will keep an eye on the city and help maintain law and order,” Khattar said, according to The Indian Express. The entire project is estimated to cost around Rs 65 crore. Footage captured from the cameras will be stored for seven days, and in the central command control centre for a period of a month.

The task of putting fibre cables has begun. These fibre cables will enable the use of all kinds of smart services in the city. The project will also help to issue e-challans to the violators of traffic.