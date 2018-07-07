Haryana government to enrol nomadic tribes for Aadhaar card

The Haryana government said today it has decided to enrol family members of nomadic tribes so no person living in the state remain deprive of an Aadhaar card.

A special enrolment campaign for nomadic tribes is being run till July 10 in all 22 districts, an official spokesman said. Under the campaign, 20 Aadhaar enrolment kits would be provided in the three sub-divisions of Gurugram to all nomadic tribe ‘bastis’.

The Gurugram Municipal Corporation would take assistance of municipal councillors for enrolment of family members of nomadic tribes living in each ward.

The gram panchayats and block development and panchayat officers of concerned areas would help in enrolling people of nomadic tribes such as ‘Gadia Lohar’, living in rural areas and the district administration has entrusted this responsibility to their concerned sub-divisional magistrate.