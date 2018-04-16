Haryana government to drop cases against Dalits filed during Bharat Bandh agitation: Report

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has hinted that the government may drop cases filed against Dalits

The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana has hinted that it may withdraw cases filed against Dalits registered during Bharat Bandh violence on April 2. According to a report by India Today, Khattar said that the government has decided to set up a three-member committee to ascertain the facts about involvement of people in incidents of violence. The CM, who was addressing people in Kurukshetra, claimed that Dalits were protesting peacefully and that the law and order situation collapsed when some anti-social elements took advantage of the situation to create disorder.

It said that the panel will comprise an IAS officer, an IPS office and a public representative. The committee will be tasked to review all the cases registered by police on April 2. Khattar said that cases against innocent people will be dropped but if any evidence is found, action will be taken against the accused. He added that cases will be investigated in a fair and transparent manner.

Khattar also announced that the state government has decided to ensure vacant posts in the government meant for SCs are cleared at the earliest. For this, he said that the government will soon set up Haryana Scheduled Castes Commission that will advertise for the same. He said that efforts will be made to fill posts for SCs on a regular basis.

The India Today report said that Haryana Police had filed a total of 47 FIRs against 100 people for protesting and resorting to violence during Bharat Bandh. The decision was taken by the state government after a delegation of Swachh Bharat Mission led by vice-chairman Subhash Chandra met the CM in Faridabad on Saturday. The delegation told him that false cases were filed by police against Dalits.

On April 2, Dalits groups had observed a nationwide bandh to protest against the dilution of some stringent provisions in the SC/ST Act. At least 9 people had died and incidents of arson and violence were reported from many parts of the country.

The Haryana government’s latest decision is important because the state will go to polls next year and populous decisions like this would definitely have an overall impact on the mood of the voters. Earlier, the state government had dropped 308 cases filed against Jats during the stir for reservation. Jats and Dalits constitute 25% and 21% of the total electorate in Haryana, respectively.