Haryana government to allocate 10 acre land to Army

The construction, maintenance and other expenses would be borne by the Army from the Army Welfare Fund. (Representative image)

The Haryana government would allocate 10 acre land to the Army’s Western Command, Chandimandir, to construct a Sainik Education Centre in the Panchkula district.

Finance Minister Abhimanyu said, “the Centre would train children of brave soldiers serving our country. It would be managed by the Western Command.”

He said that a letter to this effect was received from the Western Command Headquarters on June 29, 2018. Taking immediate action, the state government decided in less than a

month to allocate the land for free.

The construction, maintenance and other expenses would be borne by the Army from the Army Welfare Fund, he said.

The minister said the BJP government was continuously making policies in the interest of soldiers and for the welfare of their families.

The ex-gratia amount for the slain soldiers of the armed forces and the paramilitary forces has been increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, he said.

“Since October 2014, the state government has given jobs to 195 dependents of martyrs on compassionate grounds,” he said.