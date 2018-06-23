Haryana government plans new city larger than Chandigarh next to Gurgaon

The city will still be smaller than Gurgaon which is spread across 73,000 hectares. (Source: PTI)

The Haryana government is planning a new city next to Gurgaon in the National Capital Region to boost the potential of the region. This new city which will be developed in a public-private partnership (PPP) model is expected to be larger than Chandigarh and will be spread across at least 50,000 hectares. However, it will still be smaller than Gurgaon which is spread across 73,000 hectares. According to a report by The Indian Express, the city will be located south of New Delhi and will share boundaries with the Gurgaon-Manesar urban area to the North and the Aravalli hills to the North-East.

The master plan for this new city will be prepared by a consultant finalised by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). The government wants it to be a world-class city with facilities like education and health.

It will be connected to the neighbouring urban centres through national and state highways, the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and other major districts roads. The Managing Director of HSIIDC has been tasked with carrying out the process to select an appropriate consultant. The process for the same has started and bids have been invited till July 3.

Apart from the master plan, the consultant will also prepare the zoning regulations for the proposed city including various development control regulations, height restrictions, ground coverage, setback regulations and global land use based Floor-Area-Ratio.

He is also expected to suggest the road network plan, metro rail plan, required rail and road linkages and public transportation for the proposed city and assess the proposed social, economic and physical infrastructure.

The move has been criticised by Opposition in Haryana which has raised questions about this city. The INLD’s National General Secretary RS Chaudhary said that it is not even the mandate of the HSIIDC to invite bids for developing a new city and added that it is the job of the Town and Country Planning Department and Haryana Urban Development Authority.