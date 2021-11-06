Haryana government notifies reserving 75 per cent private jobs for locals from next year

The Governor had approved the Bill in November last year and it had been pending for notification since then.

The BJP-led Haryana government today issued a Gazette Notification ordering to reserve 75 per cent of employment opportunities in the state for locals in various companies. The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 will come into effect from 15th January 2022. It provides for the reservation of 75 per cent of new jobs for local candidates in various companies, societies, trusts, and limited liability partnership firms situated in the state.

A gazette issued today by the Haryana government reads, “In exercise of the power conferred by sub-section 3 of section 1 of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 (3 of 2021), the Governor of Haryana hereby specifies the 15th day of January, 2022 for the purpose of said sub-section.”

The Haryana assembly had passed the Local Candidate Bill 2020 on March 2, 2020. The Governor had approved the Bill in November last year and it had been pending for notification since then. Now, with the notification being issued today, the companies will have time till January 15 to make changes as per the law.

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala expressed his happiness over the move. “I am sharing with you all with great pride and happiness that the ‘Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020’ has come into force in the state of Haryana today. This Diwali gift will bring a golden future for the youth of Haryana state. Congratulations. Heartfelt thanks to all the friends for the struggle,” he said.

बड़े गर्व और खुशी के साथ आप सबसे सांझा कर रहा हूं कि 'हरियाणा राज्य के स्थानीय उम्मीदवारों का नियोजन अधिनियम, 2020' आज हरियाणा प्रदेश में लागू हो गया। दीपावली का ये तोहफा हरियाणा प्रदेश के युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा भविष्य ले कर आएगा। बधाइयां। संघर्ष के सभी साथियों को दिल से आभार। pic.twitter.com/16XCERQV3p — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) November 6, 2021

Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party said that it was one of the aims with which JJP was formed and today’s notification is a Diwali gift to the state’s youth.