Haryana government issues transfer, posting orders of 17 IAS officers

The Haryana government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of 17 IAS and 11 Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers with immediate effect. Among the officers of the Indian Administrative Service, Vivek Joshi, Principal Secretary, Monitoring and Coordination Department, Commissioner, Ambala Division, Ambala, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram, an official statement said here.

V Umashankar, Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram, has been posted as Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister in place of Rakesh Gupta, who has been posted as Project Director, Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates Programme. Deepti Umashankar, Principal Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department has been given the additional charge of Commissioner, Ambala Division, Ambala.

Vijay Singh Dahiya, Labour Commissioner and Secretary, Labour Department has been posted as Secretary to Governor and Labour Commissioner and Secretary, Labour Department. Among other IAS officers to be transferred, T L Satyaprakash, Managing Director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, has been posted as Director General, Industrial Training and Employment.

Sanjay Joon, Director and Special Secretary, Mines and Geology Department has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd. Amit Kumar Agrawal, Secretary to Governor has been posted as Excise and Taxation Commissioner and Special Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department.

Ashima Brar, Excise and Taxation Commissioner and Special Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department has been posted as Deputy Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Nodal Officer, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao programme. Rajiv Rattan, Director, Secondary Education and Special Secretary, School Education Department, will now be the Special Secretary, Home-II Department.

Vijay Kumar Siddappa Bhavikatti, Director and Additional Secretary, Development and Panchayats Department has been given the additional charge of Director, Rural Development. Priyanka Soni, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panipat. Among HCS officers, Pankaj Chaudhary, Special Secretary, Public Works (Building and Roads), Public Health Engineering Departments and Secretary, Traders’ Welfare Board has been posted as Special Secretary, Finance Department and Secretary, Traders Welfare Board.

Mahavir Kaushik, State Project Director, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad has been posted as Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner. Shilpy Pattar Dutt, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Uchana has been posted as Joint Director (Admn.), Ayush and Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Uchana.