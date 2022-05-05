Haryana: Four suspected Khalistani terrorists arrested at Karnal toll plaza, huge cache of explosives recovered

Haryana Police on Thursday arrested four suspected Khalistani terrorists and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from them, reported news agency ANI. The suspects were allegedly transporting explosives and arms from Punjab when their vehicle was intercepted at a toll plaza in Karnal by the police.

The four were arrested based on intelligence inputs by the central forces, the police said, adding that they have links with Pakistan’s espionage agency Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI.

“On credible intelligence input, four terror suspects including three belonging to Ferozepur and one from Ludhiana detained near Bastara toll plaza. Explosives were recovered from them along with other arms and ammunition. Accused have been identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep Parminder and Bhupinder,” ANI quoted SP Karnal as saying.

All four are said to be close associates of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-BKI operative Harvinder Singh ‘Rinda’ who was running the Ferozepur-based terror cum weapons/explosives smuggling module.

Four members of the module, including its local kingpin Gurpreet Singh aka Gurtez aka Arman, were arrested from Karnal on Thursday morning in the joint interstate operation of the IB in close coordination with Telangana, Punjab and Haryana Police.

“The accused were in touch with a Pak-based man who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana. Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in Ferozepur district. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded. FIR registered,” SP Karnal added.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a thorough investigation is being carried out by the police. “The accused were caught with explosives as they were transiting via Haryana. Police are conducting a thorough investigation,” he said.