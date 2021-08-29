Haryana farmers’ protest: Dushyant Chautala condemns Karnal SDM’s ‘break heads’ order, assures action

Chautala condemned Karnal SDM's instructions to the policemen to beat up protesters during the farmers' protest in Karnal and assured action against the IAS officer. (Express Photo)

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday condemned Karnal sub-divisional magistrate’s instructions to the policemen to beat up protesters during the farmers’ protest in Karnal and assured action against the IAS officer.

“The use of such kind of words by an IAS officer for farmers is condemnable. Definitely, action will be taken against him,” Chautala was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“In a clarification, he (Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha) said he didn’t sleep in the last two days. He probably doesn’t know that farmers also don’t sleep on 200 days a year,” he added.

During the farmers’ protest in Karnal on Saturday, Sinha, a 2018-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, was caught on camera Saturday instructing policemen to beat up protesters and not to let anyone breach the security cordon without a “broken head”.

“Utha utha ke maarna peeche sabko (hit them hard)… We shall not allow this cordon to be breached. We have enough force available. We haven’t slept for the past two days. But you have come here after taking some sleep… Mere paas ek bhi banda nikal ke nahi aana chahiye. Agar aaye toh sar foota hua hona chahiye uska. Clear hai aapko (No one should break the cordon and reach me. If someone does, make sure he has a broken head. Hope this is clear),” Sinha could be heard instructing a group of policemen in the viral video.

Sinha, however, defended himself saying that the viral video was “doctored” and “only a selected portion about the lathicharge was made viral on social media platforms”.

“The lathicharge that took place was at Bastara toll plaza where another SDM, not I, was deployed. My location, the point where I was deputed, was 10-15 km from the spot where the actual lathicharge took place. Nothing happened at my naka. The police personnel, who were briefed by me, did not do anything. None of the protesters reached there and nothing happened at my naka,” Sinha had told The Indian Express.

The crackdown by Haryana Police on protesting farmers yesterday left 10 people injured. They were lathicharged for allegedly disrupting traffic movement on a highway while heading towards Karnal in Haryana to protest against a BJP meeting.