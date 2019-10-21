Haryana Exit Polls 2019 LIVE: Can Congress, Dushyant Chautala deny second term to ML Khattar? Survey results at 6.30 PM

BJP is aiming to win 75 seats in the 90-seat Haryana assembly. (File Photo/PTI)

Haryana Exit Polls 2019 Live Updates: With the voting for Haryana Assembly elections coming to an end today, all eyes will be on October 24 when the results will be announced. But before that, Exit Polls conducted by various agencies will gauge the mood of the voters who cast their ballot today. Will Chief Minister Manohar Khattar be able to retain his chair and get a second term or will the fledging Jannayak Janta Party of Dushyant Singh Chautala ruin his party? How will the infighting-hit Congress perform? The answers to many of these questions could lie in the trends that the exit poll results point to.

Voting began today morning for 90 Assembly seats in the state and reached 40 per cent earlier in the day. CM Khattar travelled by train from Chandigarh to Karnal and then rode a bicycle to reach a polling booth to cast his vote. Talking to reporters after casting his vote, Khattar appeared confident of winning the elections and said that the Opposition, including the Congress, have already “left the battlefield.”

The BJP, which won 47 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections in Haryana, is aiming to sweep the state by winning 75 seats in the 90-member assembly. On the other hand, the JJP is looking to establish itself as a potent political force in Haryana. Struggling to contain rift in the state unit of the party, the Congress too would be hoping to prove all speculations wrong and win more number of seats than projected in some of the opinion polls.

Read More