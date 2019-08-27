Haryana elections: In Hooda’s bastion Rohtak, Manohar Lal Khattar dares ex-CM, accuses him of nepotism

Manohar Lal Khattar further said that his government has strived to make the lives of people easier and comfortable in the last five years.

The political temperature is soaring in Haryana as elections draw near in the state. On Monday, senior BJP leader and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched a scathing attack on former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in latter’s bastion in Rohtak.

Without taking the name of Hooda, Khattar in Garhi Sampla Kiloi, the constituency represented by Hooda in Haryana Legislative Assembly for four times, said that some people only took care of their personal family when in power while for him the whole of Haryana was family.

“Entire Haryana is waiting to see the lotus bloom in Kiloi. People are determined that it will happen this time in the Vidhan Sabha polls. I am sure that people of Garhi Sampla Kiloi will ensure that BJP’s candidate wins from here with a huge margin,” he said.

Khattar is currently on a statewide tour to seek blessings of the public ahead of October elections. His Ashirwad Yatra reached Rohtak on Monday where he addressed a public gathering.

Thanking people for BJP’s victories in mayoral polls, Jind bypoll and the Lok Sabha polls, Khattar said that his opponents him “inexperienced, but I am the same Manohar Lal”.

“They (Congress) had never imagined that a government can also be run like this,” he said.

Listing all the works his government has done in Hooda’s constituency, Khattar said that Garhi Sampla Kiloi did not choose him as its MLA, but he has done everything for the people of the constituency. Garhi Sampla, he said, has been given the status of sub-division and development work to the tune of crores of rupees has been carried out.

“Your MLA did not do anything for you in the last 10 years,” he said.

Khattar further said that the state government has strived to make the lives of people easier and comfortable in the last five years. He said that people no longer have to make rounds of government offices as maximum citizen-centric services have been made online. Also, every household has an LPG gas connection and arrangements have been made to provide 24 hours power supply to over 4,100 villages, he said.

The Ashirwad Yatra was flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Kalka on August 18. The 22-day yatra will cover all the 90 assemblies of the state.

The ruling BJP has set a target of ‘Mission 75’ plus seats in the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly.