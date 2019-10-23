Haryana Assembly Election Result 2019: India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts hung assembly, BJP seen far from majority mark

CM Manohar Lal Khattar flashes victory sign after casting his vote in Karnal.

Hung assembly in Haryana? While most of the exit polls have predicted an overwhelming majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, India Today-Axis My India exit poll says that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is eyeing a second consecutive term in office, will not have a cakewalk after all. Khattar had thanked voters after several exit polls showed the BJP retaining power in Haryana, winning an overwhelming majority. Haryana, which voted on Monday, recorded 65 per cent voter turnout. Results will be announced on Thursday, October 24.

The BJP had won 47 seats in Haryana in 2014, however, the India Today-Axis My India survey says the party may win only 32-44 seats this time. The Congress is predicted to come a close second winning 30-42 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly.

On the other hand, all other exit polls have shown the BJP winning by a landslide. News18-IPSOS has projected 75 seats for the saffron party and 10 seats for Congress. Republic Jan ki Baat said the BJP is likely to win 52-63 seats while the Congress could come first on 10-15 seats.