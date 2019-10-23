Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Date and time to check Vidhan Sabha chunav results

Haryana Assembly election results to be announced on October 24. (File Photo)

Haryana Assembly election results: Results for Haryana Assembly elections which took place on October 21 is set to be announced on Thursday October 24. All preparations are in place for counting of votes through Electronic Voting Machines at centers across the state. Counting of votes for 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to begin at 8 am. Most leads are expected to be available by noon and the counting is likely to be over by 5 PM.

However, the final results would be declared by the Election Commission later.

Where to watch Haryana election results: While television channels would start coverage of Haryana election counting from 6 AM, you can also follow financialexpress.com for minute-to-minute updates of latest trends and results. Results can also be checked on Election Commission’s website : eci.gov.in

Barring minor incidents, single-phase polling in Haryana remained peaceful. The Election Commission ordered re-polling on five booths in Jind, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Rewari, and Faridabad districts. The state recorded 65 per cent voting down from 76.54 per cent recorded in last assembly polls in 2014.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is seeking to retain power in the state, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) are the main parties which contested Haryana polls. BJP’s Haryana election campaign, which was powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and others, surrounded around issues like Article 370 abrogation and Triple Talaq. The Congress, on the other hand, found itself struggling to match the saffron party’s star power and instead was embroiled in infighting which could cost it dearly in the elections.