Haryana Election 2019 Winners: Full List of Winning Candidates; Constituencies-Wise BJP, Congress, INLD, JJP Haryana Winners List

Haryana Assembly Election 2019 Full List of Winning Candidates: The BJP, which had won 47 seats in 2014, has set a target of claiming at least 75 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.
Haryana Assembly Election 2019 Winners Full List: Counting of votes for Haryana Assembly election 2019 is underway at various centers across the state. While Manoharlal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party is confident of winning a second term, the Congress and Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) are hoping to give a tough fight to the saffron party. Most of the exit polls have predicted an easy victory for the BJP, however, India Today-Axis My India exit poll showed that it will not be that easy for CM Khattar as he is likely to face a tough challenge by a resurgent Congress. The BJP, which had won 47 seats in 2014, has set a target of claiming at least 75 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.
Constituency Winner
Kalka
Panchkula
Naraingarh
Ambala City
Mullana (SC)
Sadhaura (SC)
Jagadhari
Yamunanagar
Shahabad
Thanesar
Pehowa
Guhla (SC)
Kalayat
Kaithal
Pundri
Nilokheri (SC)
Indri
Karnal
Gharaunda
Panipat Rural
Panipat City
Israna (SC)
Samalkha
Ganaur
Rai Jai
Kharkhoda (SC)
Sonipat
Gohana
Baroda
Julana
Safidon
Jind
Uchana Kalan
Narwana (SC)
Tohana
Ratia
Kalanwali (SC)
Dabwali
Rania
Sirsa
Ellenabad
Adampur
Uklana (SC)
Narnaund
Hansi
Hisar
Nalwa
Loharu
Badhra
Dadri
Bhiwani
Tosham
Bawani Khera (SC)
Meham
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi
Rohtak
Kalanaur (SC)
Bahadrugarh
Badli
Jhajjar (SC)
Beri
Ateli
Mahendragarh
Narnaul
Nangal Chaudhary
Bawal (SC)
Kosli
Rewari
Pataudi (SC)
Badshahpur
Gurugram
Sohna
Nuh
Ferozepur Jhirka
Punhana
Hathin
Hodal (SC)
Palwal
Prithla
Faridabad NIT
Badhkar
Ballabgarh
Faridabad
Tigaon
Ambala Cantt
Radaur
Ladwa
Assandh
Fatehabad
Barwala
## This list will be updated as and when results for the respective constituencies are declared by the Election Commission.
The campaigning in Haryana witnessed the BJP’s ‘star campaigners’ PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah using issues such as abrogation of Article 370 fron Jammu and Kashmir and Triple Talaq Law to woo the voters. The Congress, which is fighting to keep its flock together in the state, accused the BJP of neglecting local issues in state polls.
