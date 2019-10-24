Haryana election results 2019: Dushyant Chautala’s JJP takes centrestage as Congress inches closer to BJP

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s “Mission 75”, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said that they would fall way short of their target of winning 75 seats.

Haryana Assembly election 2019 results: Counting of votes in the Haryana Assembly has painted a grim picture for the Bharatiya Janata Party so far. The trends after four hours of counting of votes for all 90 Assembly seats in Haryana show the BJP and the Congress locked in a fight that could end in a photo finish. The BJP appears to be falling short of the majority of 46 seats required to form government in Haryana, with the Congress dangerously closing in.

This uncertainty over government formation has put the entire focus on Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JPP) which looks set to play the role of ‘kingmaker’. His party is leading on 12 out of total 90 Assembly seats, which is seen as a crucial figure in political parlance to make one the “kingmaker”. As per trends available at 12 noon, the BJP is leading on 37 seats, the Congress on 32, the INLD on 2 and Independent candidates on 7 constituencies.

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s “Mission 75”, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said that they would fall way short of their target of winning 75 seats. Chautala said no party would be able to form the government on its own, while adding the JJP will hold the key to formation of the next dispensation. “Neither BJP nor Congress will cross 40 seats. I believe that JJP will hold the key to the formation of government in Haryana,” he said.

According to reports, the Congress has already initiated backchannel talks with Dushyant Chautala to keep the saffron party out of power in the state. It is learnt that the Congress has offered Deputy chief minister post to JPP. BJP too has approached Chautala through its Punjab ally, the Shiromani AKali Dal, sources said.

Reports also suggest that Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Deependra Hooda held a meeting with Chautala last evening, although the Congress has officially denied that the central leadership of the party has made any offer to the young leader for the Chief Minister’s post.

Facing tough contest from Congress, the saffron party leadership has summoned Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to Delhi. Faridabad MP Krishanpal confirmed to The Indian Express that Khattar had reached New Delhi and was holding discussions with the party high command. “As far as result trends are concerned, people have voted for BJP and the government will be formed in Haryana under the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar. We should wait for some more time,” Faridabad MP Krishanpal was quoted as saying.

In 2014, the BJP had won 47 seats and the Congress 15, with two Haryana Janhit Congress legislators later merging with it. The INLD had won 19 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal settled with one seat each. There were five Independents.