Haryana election results 2019: Counting of votes on Thursday, BJP buoyed by exit poll predictions

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Result 2019 Date and Time: Heavy security has been deployed across Haryana with the counting of votes in the state assembly election to be held on Thursday. The counting of votes would begin at 8am, news agency PTI quoted Haryana’s joint chief electoral officer Inder as saying. Most exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party would retain power in Haryana.

In the 2014 assembly elections, BJP had won 47 seats in the 90-member Haryana legislative assembly. The Indian National Lok Dal had won 19, while the Congress could manage just 15. This time around, the contest is expected to be primarily between the BJP and the Congress, with exit polls predicting a lacklustre performance by the INLD. The party, which was founded by former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, has been dented by the split with Dushyant Chautala, who went on to create the Jannayak Janta Party last year. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted that the JJP could play kingmaker with BJP and Congress in a close fight to the finish.

The prominent politicians whose fate would be decided on Thursday include chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, JJP chief Dushyant Chautala, Congress leader and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala.

Haryana went to polls on October 21 and recorded a voter turnout of 68 per cent. The number was a sharp decline from the 76.54 per cent recorded during the 2014 assembly elections. The state election commission has set up a counting centre in each of the 90 assembly constituencies. There is an additional centre in Gurgaon’s Badshahpur as the constituency has the largest number of polling booths.

The electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the VVPAT paper trail machines which were used on Monday are being guarded by state police and paramilitary forces. Strongrooms have been set up at 59 different locations to keep the EVMs and VVPATs, PTI reported.