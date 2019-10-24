Haryana Election Results 2019: BJP gets a reality check as 7 ministers, state unit chief and Speaker trail

State BJP chief Barala was trailing by a margin of 10,383 behind Jannayak Janta Party's Devender Singh Babli from Tohana seat.
Seven Haryana ministers, including Ram Bilas Sharma and Capt Abhimanyu, and State BJP chief Subhash Barala were trailing, as per early Election Commission trends. Haryana Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal, a BJP legislator from Jagadhri, was also trailing in his constituency behind Congress’ Akram Khan by a margin of 5,889 votes. Sharma, a five-time legislator, was trailing by a slim margin of 329 votes against Congress’ Rao Dan Singh.
Abhimanyu, sitting MLA from Narnaund, was trailing by a margin of 9,956 behind JJP’s Ram Kumar Gautam.
State BJP chief Barala was trailing by a margin of 10,383 behind Jannayak Janta Party’s Devender Singh Babli from Tohana seat. Among other ministers who were behind include Kavita Jain trailing behind Surender Panwar of the Congress by a margin of 5,761 votes from Sonipat segment while another minister Manish Grover was behind Congress’ B B Batra from Rohtak by a margin of 3,061 votes.
From Radaur, Minister Karan Dev Kamboj was behind Bishan Lal of Congress by a margin of 1,394 votes while another minister Krishan Lal Panwar was behind Congress’ Balbir Singh from Israna reserved seat by a margin of 7020 votes. However, senior Minister and five-time legislator, Anil Vij was leading in his Ambala Cantt seat by a margin of 3,569 votes over Independent candidate Chitra Sarwra.
