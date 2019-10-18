Haryana Assembly election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi face-off in Haryana today

Haryana election 2019, PM Modi rally today Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two election rallies in Haryana on Friday. The rallies will be held in Hisar and Gohana. On the other hand, Congress president Sonia Gandhi will also an election rally in the state to seek public support for her party. She will hold a public meeting in Mahendergarh, according to the schedule announced by the Congress. This would be her first poll public address after becoming interim party chief. The rally will be held at government college sports complex in Mahendragarh in the afternoon. Her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi has already held rallies for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana. Congress general secretary and Haryana in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the party’s state president Kumari Selja and many local leaders and candidates are expected to be present at this public meeting.
From Haryana, PM Modi will travel to Mumbai where he will address a public meeting. This would be his third and last rally of the day. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will also hit the roads to address four rallies in Maharastra’s Andheri, Rajpura, Wani and Khaperkheda.
Highlights
Campaigning for the assembly elections in Haryana has entered the last phase as only two days have been left for it. The campaigning for the polls will end on Saturday evening.
A man was arrested after Rs 1.30 crore cash was allegedly recovered from his car here, police said, days ahead of the Haryana assembly polls. According to the police, it was the biggest seizure of cash after the model code of conduct came into effect. Divesh, a resident of Delhi, was travelling in a Maruti Swift car when it was intercepted on MG road. He was arrested after cash worth Rs 1.30 crore was found inside the vehicle.
PM Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in Haryana on Haryana. The first rally will be held in Hisar and the second in Gohana. The BJP has set a target to win more than 75 seats in the state this time.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address an election rally in Haryana's Mahendergarh on Friday. This will be her first rally after becoming interim party chief. The public meeting will be held at government college sports complex in Mahendragarh.