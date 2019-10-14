Haryana election 2019: CM Manohar Khattar sparks row with “dead mouse” analogy for Sonia Gandhi, Congress demands apology

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a campaign in support of BJP candidate Rajesh Nagar from Tigaon constituency ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, in Faridabad (PTI Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has landed in a row over his remarks while taking potshots at interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi where he compared her to a “dead mouse”. Khattar’s comments haven’t gone down well with the Congress which has sought to corner the Haryana CM, saying the comments against Sonia Gandhi only expose Khattar’s “anti-women” mindset. The Congress has sought an apology from Khattar over remarks he made during an election rally in Sonipat on Sunday.

Addressing the rally on Sunday, Khattar chastised the Congress for its dynastic politics and said, “After the defeat in the Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi quit as the party president and said the new Congress chief would not be from the Gandhi family. We welcomed his decision. It is good to end dynasty politics. Then, these people started searching (for the new president) across the country. After three months, they made Sonia Gandhi the Congress chief. It was like khoda pahaad, nikli chuhiya, woh bhi mari hui… (like digging up a mountain to find a mouse, that too a dead one),” he had said at the poll rally.

His comments aimed at Sonia Gandhi kicked off a political storm in the election-bound state. The Congress party condemned Khattar’s remarks and said that the comment showed “the anti-women character” of the BJP. “Chief Minister Khattar should apologise to all the women of the country for their trivial statements against Congress president Sonia Gandhi,” Congress tweeted in Hindi.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had stepped down from party’s top post after Congress’ poor performance in the 2019 General election. He also insisted that Congress must look for a non-Gandhi leader for the party president’s post. However, after over month-long deliberation, Congress Working Committee handed over the reins of the party to Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier, Khattar landed into controversy for his indecent remarks on Kashmiri women in the aftermath of dilution of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. “Now some people say Kashmir is open; they (brides) will be brought from there. But jokes apart, if (sex) ratio is improved, then there will be a right balance in society,” he had said. However, he later claimed that only a portion of his video was made viral by his political opponents and that he did not mean to disrespect anyone.

Khattar, a former RSS pracharak, became the 10th Chief Minister of Haryana after BJP won 47 seats in the 2014 Haryana Assembly election. Haryana will vote for a new assembly on October 21 and the counting will take place three days later on October 24.