Dushyant Chautala’s father gets 15-day furlough, to be out by tomorrow

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala’s father Ajay Chautala has been granted furlough for two weeks. He is currently undergoing a jail term of 10 years in a corruption case related to the recruitment of teachers in Haryana. Informing about the development, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel told news agency ANI that Ajay Chautala has been granted furlough for two weeks and will be out today (Saturday) evening or tomorrow (Sunday) morning.

Ajay has been lodged in Tihar Jail along with his father and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. Dushyant had met his father before meeting his 10 MLAs yesterday in order to take a decision on supporting the BJP to form government in Haryana.

This comes on the day the BJP and JJP met the government to stake claim to form the government in the state. In the assembly election, the saffron party bagged 40 seats, while the Congress got 31. Dushyant Chautala’s JJP, which contested the first Assembly polls, managed to win 10 seats. Last evening, Dushyant held a meeting with BJP president Amit Shah after which both the leaders decided to join hands to form the next government.

Earlier in the day, ML Khattar was elected as BJP legislative party, after which the party leaders along with Dushyant went to meet Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and staked claim to form the government. The governor then invited them to form the government tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon.

Khattar while speaking to reporters today said that the deputy CM post will go to Dushyant Chautala’s JJP. Apart from this, the JJP will also get two cabinet and two MoS post in the Khattar government. The BJP has also clarified that it would accept the support of Sirsa MLA Gopal Goyal Kanda to form the government. Kanda, who has been elected from Sirsa, is currently facing two abetment-to-suicide cases.