Haryana: Doctor shot dead in CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s hometown Karnal

Dr Rajiv Gupta, 56, was the owner of Amritdhara Hospital. The killing took place in Chaura Bazar area of Karnal.

Three unidentified gunmen shot dead renowned Haryana doctor Rajiv Gupta, 56, in Karnal on Saturday evening. Dr Gupra was also the owner of Amritdhara Hospital. He was rushed to a hospital by his driver after three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants pumped two bullets into his chest at Chaura Bazar in Karnal late last evening.

According to police, Dr Gupta was rushed to his hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. Gupta (MD, medicine) was also the former president of the Karnal unit of Indian Medical Association.

Eyewitnesses said Dr Gupta was sitting in his SUV with his driver in the market when three attackers with covered faces came on a bike and opened fire on him at around 6.30 pm. The assailants fired at least three rounds and escape from the crime scene. Dr Gupta was sitting in the front seat received of his vehicle.

Haryana: Dr Rajiv Gupta, Managing Director of Amritdhara Hospital in Karnal who was shot at by bike-borne assailants yesterday in Sector 16, later died in hospital. Police investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/TPlTVCEqaK — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019



The incident took place when Dr Gupta was going to his new Amritdhara hospital at ITI Chowk from the old Amritdhara hospital in Chaura Bazaar in his SUV with driver Sahil who rushed him to the hospital with the help of locals. Doctors said that he had received two bullets in the chest and succumbed to injuries during treatment.

SP Surinder Singh Bhoria visited the crime scene. He denied Dr Gupta’s case of killing for ransom and informed that five teams headed by two DSPs have been constituted to investigate the case.

“We have constituted teams to nab the miscreants. The reason behind the attack was yet to be determined,” he said, adding that officials investigating case have got some leads.

Karnal is the hometown of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The killing of doctor invited sharp criticism from opposition leaders, saying Khattar has failed to ensure the safety of people.