Haryana: Gurmeet Ram Rahim, rape and murder convict, gets 30-day parole from jail

In October last year, he was granted parole for 40 days, ahead of the Haryana Panchayat election and the Adampur Assembly by-poll.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Dera chief Gurmeet Singh
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (File Photo)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted a 30-day parole from prison. This is the second time this year that he has been granted a parole.

Earlier in January, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is currently lodged at the Sunaria prison in Rohtak district, was granted a 40-day parole.

Following his parole, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted saying, “Seeing what happened in Manipur, the whole country is outraged, now the Haryana government has given parole to rapist Ram Rahim.”

The Dera chief was first convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula for raping two of his women disciples at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. In 2019, Ram Rahim and three others were convicted for the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Last year, he, along with four others, was convicted for hatching a conspiracy to kill the Dera’s former manager Ranjit Singh, who was shot dead, also in 2002.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 15:50 IST

