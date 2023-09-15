Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested over violence in Haryana’s Nuh

Congress MLA Mamman Khan was arrested early on Friday by Haryana Police, a day after the state government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it had nominated him as an accused in an FIR in a case pertaining to the Nuh violence, which took place on July 31.

Khan, who was arrested by an SIT of the Haryana police, will be produced in a local district court in Nuh on Friday. The police shall be seeking his custody from the court for thorough interrogation.

Also Read: Nuh violence suspected rioter shot in leg during police encounter, arrested

Of the 52 accused named in the FIRs, 42 have been arrested and one is on bail. Mamman Khan was questioned by the Nuh Police last week.

The MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday, seeking protection from arrest, and the hearing was scheduled for October 19. Mamman claimed he was being falsely implicated in the case, as he was not even present in Nuh on the day the violence broke out, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the police have the phone call records and other evidence, reported news agency PTI.

Also Read: ‘Situation not assessed properly’: Haryana Deputy CM claims ‘lapses’ led to Nuh violence

According to Haryana Police, there was “ample evidence” of his involvement in the violence that occurred following a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) yatra.

Nuh witnessed heavy police deployment on Friday, with Section 144 of the CrPC imposed across the district. Along with additional police personnel from neighbouring districts, RAF has also been deployed in Nuh.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal procession was attacked by mobs on July 31. The violence then spread to neighbouring Gurugram and Sohna.