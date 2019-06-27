Haryana Congress leader shot dead in broad daylight, over 10 bullets fired

By:
Updated: June 27, 2019 11:17:20 AM

Vikas Chaudhary was attacked as he came out of a gym in Faridabad. He was hit by more than 10 bullets

Vikas ChaudharyVikas Chaudhary was shot dead on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary died on Thursday after being shot at in Faridabad. Reports said that Chaudhary was attacked as he came out of a gym in Faridabad. He was hit by more than 10 bullets, The Hindustan Times reported.

State congress president Ashok Tanwar confirmed Chaudhary’s demise and told news agency ANI that “It’s jungle raj, there is no fear of law. Same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation.”

More details are awaited.

