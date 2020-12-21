Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says he will quit politics if MSP removed

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manohar Lal Khattar has said that he will quit politics if the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is removed. Khattar said this while addressing a public gathering in Haryana as farmers continue to protest at several points along the Delhi border against three farms laws. “MSP or Minimum Support Price will always be there. If someone tries to do away with it, I will quit politics. MPS will not end,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Minimum Support Price was there for farmers in the past, it is present now and it is going to be here in the future as well,” Khattar told ANI. He made this statement a day after meeting Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. He met the Union Minister at his official residence in the national capital and discussed the issue of ongoing farmers’ protest.

“A solution should be found through dialogues. I have said that farmers’ protests should end and the issue should be resolved. The Centre is ready for discussion. It will talk to the farmers on each and every point of their concern. The government wants to discuss and explain everything related to every clause of the new farm laws,” the Haryana CM had told news agency ANI.

Khattar hinted that another round of talks between the government and farmers’ union could be on cards. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister has urged the agitating farmer unions to express in detail their ‘apprehensions’ about the three agricultural laws. Tomar said that it is required to have a focused discussion on every issue and that farmers’ grievances currently ‘lacked clarity.’ He has asked farmers to fix a date of their convenience for talks.

Meanwhile, farmers’ agitation at the entry points of the national capital entered day 26 on Monday.