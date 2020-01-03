Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar plays down reports of differences with state Home Minister Anil Vij

Vij told local media that the chief minister can “overrule” him, but at least he should be kept in the loop.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday sought to play down reports of differences with senior cabinet colleague Anil Vij regarding transfer of nine IPS officers without taking him in confidence.

When asked about his meeting with BJP working president J P Nadda in the backdrop of state Home Minister Vij allegedly getting perturbed over defiance of the officers in his department, Khattar said, “It is a mere speculation. I met Nadda to discuss Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and forthcoming elections in Delhi.”

Recently, there were reports that Vij, a senior most MLA in Haryana, pulled up the state’s intelligence department (CID) for allegedly not sharing information sought by him on recent assembly polls and also marked a dissent note to the chief minister over transfer of nine IPS officers without taking him in confidence.

In the first term of the BJP government, the home portfolio was kept by the chief minister himself. However, in Khattar’s second term the prestigious home portfolio was given to Vij with independent charge.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Haryana BJP affairs in-charge Anil Jain said the chief minister is “supreme” in any matter.