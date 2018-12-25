Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar launches 485 schemes of 37 depts under ‘Digital Haryana’ initiative

By: | Published: December 25, 2018 9:12 PM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday launched 485 schemes and services of 37 departments under the 'Digital Haryana' initiative.

Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana CM, Digital Haryana initiative, Antyodya Saral Kendras, Good Governance programmesAll kinds of Antyodaya services, schemes meant for weaker sections of the society and target groups are available under one roof at Antyodya Saral Kendras.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday launched 485 schemes and services of 37 departments under the ‘Digital Haryana’ initiative. He said through the medium of e-governance, people could be provided with good governance. On 94th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ‘Good Governance’ programmes were organised in the state and the chief minister inaugurated 22 ‘Antyodya Saral Kendras’ for all district headquarters from Karnal.

“With this, Haryana has become the first state in the country, where 4,000 Atal Seva Kendras in rural areas, 22 at district headquarters, 51 at sub-divisional level and 20 Antyodya Saral Kendras at Tehsil level, have been launched simultaneously at such a large scale,” he said while speaking on the occasion.

All kinds of Antyodaya services, schemes meant for weaker sections of the society and target groups are available under one roof at Antyodya Saral Kendras. The chief minister also inaugurated toll free Antyodaya Helpline number. Haryana Agriculture Minister O P Dhankar suggested that a SARAL App should be launched so that people could get all information about schemes on their smart phones at home.

Responding to a question regarding possibility of setting up of a unit by Maruti Suzuki India Limited in Karnal, which is Khattar’s home constituency, he said: “It depends on the Maruti company, from the state government’s side the company had been offered two places in Gurgaon and one each in Samalkha, Faridabad and Karnal.”

