Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar clarification on rape remarks: ‘I said between known, not with consent’

A day after he courted a controversy with his remarks on rape incidents, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday issued a clarification, saying he meant that in most rape and eve-teasing cases, the accused and the victim know each other, and this fact was well established in several pieces of research.

Rather, he emphasised, he did not say that such incidents happen “with consent”. He also said that such matters should be seen in social perspective and should not be used in politics to score brownie points.

“Maine sehmati nahi kaha, maine between known kaha. Ye meri oer se kahi gayi baat nahi hai yeh investigations se aaya fact hai. Isse samajik taur pe deal karna chahiye, isme raajneeti nahi dekhni chahiye,” Haryana CM said on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier, on Saturday, while speaking at a function in Kalka town in Panchkula district, the Haryana CM had said, “The incidents of rape have not increased. Rapes used to take place in the past and even today as well. (Only) the concern (over such incidents) has increased.”

“The biggest concern is that in 80 to 90 per cent of rape and eve-teasing cases, the accused and the victim know each other. In many cases, they know each other for a long time and, on one day, when there is an argument (between them over some issue)… an FIR is lodged, saying: ‘He has raped me’,” news agency ANI had quoted Khattar as saying.

Khattar’s remarks has drawn the wrath of Opposition parties with Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal hitting out at him.

“Khattar Sahib’s statement has evoked a lot of anger among the women of Haryana. Women say how can they be safe in a state whose Chief Minister who gives such statements against women,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also criticised the Haryana CM and termed his statement deplorable. “Anti-Women Mindset of Khattar Govt Exposed! Haryana CM Khattar ji makes an utterly condemnable remark. Blaming Women for complete failures to control Rapes & Gangrapes? Deplorable!,” he tweeted.