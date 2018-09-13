Big relief for consumers in Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar government reduces Electricity bills

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (PTI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced a reduction in electricity tariff in the state. The Chief Minister made the announcement in the state assembly and stated that the varying slabs of rebates for households consuming up to 500 units of electricity per month.

As per the revised tariff in Haryana, consumers using up to 50 units of electricity per month will pay 2 rupees per unit. While those who use up to 200 units of electricity will pay 2.50 rupees per unit instead of 4.69 rupees from the coming month.

Those consuming up to 500 units will pay 4.68 rupees per unit instead of 5.55 rupees. The subsidy will cost the state government 677 crore rupees per annum.

Called out the step as “a historic decision” taken for the benefit 41.53 lakh domestic consumers, the chief minister said he has fulfilled his promise to reduce power tariffs in the state.

The decline in the tariff rate would benefit 41 lakh and 53 thousand domestic consumers in the state. Chief Minister also said that the revised tariff will reduce the bills of consumers up to 46.6 percent , from which people will save Rs 437 per month to the families whose power consumption is up to 200 unit.