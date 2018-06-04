Haryana CM Manohar Khattar announces 15-day paternity leave for government employees. (PTI)

The Haryana government has announced a 15-day paternity leave to all male government employees. In a tweet posted on Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Haryana government will provide 15 days paternity leave to all Male Government Employees to take care of their newborn child.”

The move makes Haryana the first state to grant paternity leaves to its employees. In 2017, Congress MP Rajeev Satav had introduced the Paternity Benefit Bill, 2017 (a private member bill) in Parliament. As per the draft Paternity Benefits Bill, 2017, men will get a benefit of leave up to 30 days as paternity leave.

At present, only the All India and Central Civil Services Rules allow Central government employees to get 15 days of paternity leave. Various corporate offices also give paternity leave to their employees.

Apart from this, the Haryana government also decided to raise the strength of women in police forces from existing 11 percent to 20 percent.

Notably, in 2016, the Haryana government had repealed the Punjab Civil Services Rules (framed in 1953) and put in place the Haryana Civil Services Rules. Under Haryana Civil Services Rules, all male government employees were eligible to take paternity leave for 15 days. “Paternity leave would be admissible to the male government employees with less than two surviving children during the confinement of his wife or on valid adoption of a child of less than one year of age,” Haryana Finance Minister had said on July 22, 2016, reported IANS.