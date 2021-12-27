Haryana cabinet expansion tomorrow, one each from BJP and JJP likely to be inducted

The cabinet expansion will take place at a function to be held at Haryana Raj Bhavan at 4 pm on December 28, an official statement said.

The Haryana cabinet expansion will take place here on Tuesday, the second one in the past two years. The cabinet expansion will take place at a function to be held at Haryana Raj Bhavan at 4 pm on December 28, an official statement said.

Among the probables whose names are doing the rounds for induction into the cabinet include Devender Singh Babli, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA from Tohana, while one from the BJP camp is also likely to be inducted.

The names of probables from the BJP camp doing the round include Gian Chand Gupta, who is currently Speaker of the Haryana Assembly and MLA from Panchkula, and Dr Kamal Gupta, MLA from Hisar.

In 2019, more than two weeks after taking oath as the Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar had first expanded his council of ministers in November that year by inducting 10 members. Before induction of the 10 members then, JJP’s Dushyant Chautala had taken oath as the deputy chief minister.

In the previous expansion at that time, six were inducted of cabinet rank and four as ministers of state, taking the total strength of council of ministers to 12 including the chief minister and his deputy. Now, two more ministers can be accommodated in the ministry.

Those who were inducted as cabinet minister were six-time MLA from Ambala cantonment Anil Vij, former speaker Krishanpal Gujjar of BJP from Jagadhri seat, BJP’s Mool Chand Sharma from Ballabgarh seat, Independent and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala’s brother Ranjeet Singh from Rania seat, BJP’s Jai Parkash Dalal from Loharu seat and former minister of state Dr Banwari Lal from Bawal seat.

Among those who were inducted as ministers of state were BJP’s Om Prakash Yadav from Narnaul seat, BJP’s Kamlesh Dhanda from Kalayat seat, JJP’s Anoop Dhanak from Uklana seat and Sandeep Singh from Pehowa seat.