Haryana cabinet approves ordinance for grant of salary to chief whip

The Haryana Cabinet today approved an ordinance to make provision for grant of salary and allowances of chief whip by amending the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members) Act, 1975. Several governments, including that of Delhi, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan, have either enacted separate legislation for government chief whip or made provision for such office in the existing legislation related to members of the state legislative assembly, according to an official release.

Meanwhile, it was also decided that no head of department in Haryana will now have a tenure of more than three years and officials in some key departments will be given extension beyond the retirement age, subject to some conditions. The decision came after the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, approved the recommendations made by a cabinet sub-committee. The committee was constituted to examine the issue of retirement age of officials and fixed tenure of heads of department.

Re-employment beyond the retirement age will be applicable only to departments involved in maintaining law and order, regulatory work, work of administrative importance, infrastructure development and basic public service, according to the recommendations. The administrative department will assess the level and class of officials whose services need to be retained beyond the regular retirement age, the release said. Such proposal will be approved by a committee chaired by the Haryana chief secretary, it said. The administrative department will follow a set criteria to arrive at the decision of extension.

The department will identify classes or categories of officials whose services are essential for efficient delivery of aims and objects of the organisation without adversely affecting promotional avenues of junior or other officials, the release said. Extension will be proposed only if an eligible candidate is not available for promotion for at least two years. Good service record will be non-negotiable and majority of ACRs should be good or plus, and there should be no pending disciplinary action, the committee has recommended. The tenure of the head of department should not exceed three years. The provision in this regard should be made in the respective service rules. It said after three years, there will be re-allocation of work in respect of the official, and the promoted officer will occupy the post.

The earlier incumbent will be reassigned or assigned some other work commensurate with his rank, area of work and core competency. Such an official can also be considered for deputation to any other department. In case, even after three years, the post cannot be filled by promotion from feeder cadre, the administrative Department can relax the experience criteria by up to three years to fill up the promotion post.

If even then, the post cannot be filled, another term, that is three years, may be allowed to the incumbent, according to the recommendations. Such second term will be for further three years or till promotion of another incumbent, whichever is earlier. Such three-years term will be allowed for a maximum of nine years, it said.