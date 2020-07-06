Haryana cabinet approves draft ordinance mandating 75% private jobs to locals

The BJP and JJP had both batted for 75% reservation in private jobs for local youths in the run-up to assembly polls held last year.

Haryana Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said that the state cabinet has approved the draft ordinance proposing 75 per cent reservation in private jobs for youth from the state. He called it a historic day for the youth of Haryana. “The cabinet has approved the draft ordinance making 75 per cent jobs in the private sector mandatory for youth of Haryana,” Dushyant Chautala said in a tweet.

Dushyant, the chief of Jannayak Janta Party, is part of the BJP government in Haryana. The BJP and JJP had both batted for 75% reservation in private jobs for local youths in the run-up to assembly polls held last year. After forming the coalition government, Dushyant Chautala had announced that their government would bring a bill to provide 75% of private sector jobs to the local youth.

While Dushyant was clear about what he had promised, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that his government would evolve an institutional mechanism to provide the reservation in private sector jobs to youths in Haryana.

